We were pleased to hear the Governor’s announcement today that he’s changing the criteria for California counties to submit a variance. We have reviewed these changes, which are in line with our recent requests of his Administration and can confirm that Kern County is positioned to meet the criteria.
We will be asking the Board of Supervisors to approve our attestation, potentially as early as tomorrow. Once approved, we’ll send it to the State. If the State approves our variance, we’ll begin work immediately to start reopening the businesses within Stage 2, continuing to adhere to State guidance.
It is important to note, the County still must be approved before we’re allowed to move through the phases faster. We’re optimistic that we’ll be approved but we need the community’s help to ensure we’re following the guidelines as they’re set now so that our numbers continue to hold.
