MOJAVE – The Mojave Air and Space Port has been chosen as the site of a new Flight Test Center for Universal Hydrogen; the company also announced the successful ferry-flight to Mojave of its Dash-8 modified 40-passenger regional airliner which is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. According to Universal Hydrogen; this move signals the next phase in its extensive flight-testing program since its first successful flight test earlier this year.
Universal Hydrogen is a zero-emission aviation company that uses hydrogen and has already achieved four subsequent test flights; maintaining its planned trajectory for the two-year flight test campaign that’s expected to culminate in 2025; during the second flight, the converted aircraft achieved a 30-minute flight at 170 knots of airspeed and ascended to approximately 5000 feet, further strides were made in the third and fourth test flights that were completed on June 12th when the aircraft reached altitudes of 10,000 feet.
Tim Reid who is the General Manager of Mojave Air and Space Port said, “Bring Universal Hydrogen to Mojave is a big win for us and the local community; with their research and development, Universal Hydrogen’s technology will be a total game changer for zero-emissions flight within the next decade and meeting environmental goals for California while advancing the industry with a new sustainable energy source and we are excited to have Universal Hydrogen testing their concept here at the Spaceport”.
Dee Dee Myers who is the GO BIZ Director in Senior Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom said, “Universal Hydrogen is expanding their footprint in California that will help us achieve our ambitious targets on carbon reduction while bolstering our nation's leading green economy and we welcome these types of innovative companies growing their presence here and looking forward to watching their exciting progress in the coming years.”
Calif. Energy Commission Chairman David Hochschild said, “Basing their test flight operations in Mojave will supercharge a site of significant aviation and space history by creating new good-paying jobs for Californians as we ramp up our efforts to combat climate change”.
Universal Hydrogen makes hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality and its headquarters is based in Hawthorne, California and moving the aircraft and such to Mojave represents a substantial increase in its presence in the state; the Mojave center will consolidate test flight operations closer to its headquarters and also allow the company to take advantage of the strong engineering talent pool in Mojave as well as in nearby Los Angeles.
