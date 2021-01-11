The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of December according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
35-year old Timothy Turner was arrested on Dec. 1st on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
29-year old Nicholas Winn was arrested on Dec. 1st on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse; he was arrested again on Dec. 2nd on Suspicion of Grand Theft.
19-year old Darryl Avant was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Dec. 2nd on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
52-year old Terry W. Ree was arrested on Dec. 3rd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
42-year old Margaret Arvizu was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Dec. 3rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
26-year old Nicolas J. Diaz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Dec. 8th on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person.
27-year old Johnisha A. Green was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Dec. 4th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
41-year old Jason F. Russell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Dec. 6th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
49-year old Angel Solis was arrested on Dec. 12th on Suspicion of Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Robbery and Manufacture/Import/Sell – Billy/Blackjack/Sandbag/Etc.
53-year old James L. Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on Dec. 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
33-year old Dominic J. Ciriello Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 13th on Suspicion of Illegal Speed Contest.
34-year old Adam Alonzo was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Dec. 16th on Suspicion of Short-Barrel Firearm Sentencing.
18-year old Branett Calderon was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Dec. 23rd on Suspicion of Shoplifting.
22-year old Alberto Coria was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Dec. 23rd on Suspicion of Shoplifting.
42-year old Mark Greene was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Dec. 24th on Suspicion of Drive While under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
30-year old Seth R. Nelson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
