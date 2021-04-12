The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 97.4% with approximately 39 calls for service.
2nd – Missing Person, 1400 block of Bradford Avenue, Offensive Words in a Public Place, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 300 block of Banyon Court and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3200 block of Discovery.
3rd – Burglary from Vehicle, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
4th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2100 block of Phlox.
5th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2500 block of Desert Street, Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3800 block of Scherer Drive and Burglary: 1st Degree, 3300 block of Toby Street.
7th – Attempted Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2600 block of Diamond Street.
8th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Assist other Department, 2100 block of Candice and Vandalism: Deface Property, 1900 block of Marie.
9th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 3300 block of 15th Street, Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2600 block of Cold Creek and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2600 block of Desert Street.
10th – 2 calls for Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1400 block of W. Rosamond Blvd.
13th – Burglary from Vehicle, 1900 block of Marie Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3200 block of Rosamond Blvd and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 3100 block of Desert Moon Avenue.
14th – Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Trakell Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3400 block of 15th Street.
15th – Burglary from Seatrain, 2600 block of Diamond Street and 2 calls for Missing Person, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
19th – Trespass: Drive on Private Property, 2500 block of Felsite.
20th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Rosamond Blvd, Missing Person, 4500 block of Rosamond Blvd, Missing Person, 3300 block of Carnation Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date., 2900 block of B Street.
22nd – Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Poplar Street, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, Rosamond Blvd, Forgery: False Checks/Records/Etc, 2100 block of Poplar Street and Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of 15th Street.
23rd – Vandalism: Deface Property, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
27th – Death: Other, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy and Vandalism: $400 or More, 1700 block of Sierra Hwy.
28th – Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Sierra Hwy.
