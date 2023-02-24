The Mojave Unified School District held their monthly meeting on Feb. 14th; the meeting started with Closed Session beginning at 6pm and the Regular Session beginning at 7pm.
After Closed Session, a call to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and the approval of the agenda, the meeting got underway.
Under Reconvene into Open Session – reports were heard concerning Existing Litigation, Anticipated Litigation, 2 Student Matters, a Conference with Labor Negotiator and Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release.
Under Public Business from the Floor – it's unclear at this time if there were any public comments or concerns made to the board.
Under Presentation from Child Welfare and Attendance Department – again, it’s unclear as to the presentation concerning this item.
Under Board Items – none reportable as we were unable to attend in person.
Under Staff Reports – Superintendent Dr. Katherine Aguirre gave the Superintendents report, Mr. Keith Gainey gave the Assist. Superintendents report, Mr. Rob Dennis presented the Financial Audit from RT Dennis Accountancy, Assist. Superintendent Mr. Dan Sexton gave his report for the 3rd and 4th quarter, Assist. Superintendent of Human Resources Mrs. Margaret Bell gave her report.
Under Education/General - a motion and second for the 2023 CSBA Delegate Assembly Ballot for Subregion 12-B was heard and a motion and second to approve the Utilization of Sourcewell Contract Solicitation #091520 for the Purchase of Equipment, Products or Services; contract expires Oct. 26, 2024 was heard; motion carried,
Under Consent Agenda – a motion and second were heard on the following items: a. approve payroll for Jan. 2023, approve Warrant Register Numbers, approve meeting minutes from Jan. 11th Special and Regular Meeting of the Board, accept Donation from PPG Industries Foundation to Mojave Jr. Sr. High School in the amount of $10,000, which will be utilized across campus for all students including PBIS, STEM, Homeless and Foster Students, approve the Mileage Rate Change effective Jan. 1st from 62.5 to 65.5 cents per Mile, approve PO-103166 SHI International Inc. (10) Interactive Display Perp with IQ - $62,894.86, approve PO-403073 Vital Signs – CCHS Marquee for $33,821.38 and PO-403074 Vital Signs – MJSHS Marquee for $21,366.28, approve PO-413044 Quinn Lift – Forklift for Transportation Department - $42,720.67; Sourcewell Contract #091520-MCF, approve Agreement for Professional Services between Mojave Unified School District and Randall Manufactured Homes to repair and level restrooms on the south side of Robert P. Ulrich Elementary School for $17,500, approve Agreement for Professional Services between MUSD and C & M Overhead Doors Inc to replace and install doors at Calif. City Bus Garage for $17,630.50, approve Agreement between MUSD and DJONT/JPM Hospitality Leasing (Hilton, Zachari Dunes) for Administrative Training for $11,761.51, approve Memorandum of Understanding renewal between MUSD and Parent Institute for Quality Education to provide Signature Family Engagement in Education K-12 programs at Mojave Middle School for $12,500 for the first class with no more than 50 parents; each additional class will be $2,000 for up to 30 parents at the same school and site from Feb. 16-April 13, 2023, approved memorandum of understanding between MUSDS and WestEd for the administration of the Healthy Kids Survey and California School Parent Survey for 2022-2023 school year, approved the Credential support program reimbursement agreement between MUSD and Tracy. Santineau, approved the hiring of Mohave Elementary school principal Christina Branson. Start date of February 9. 2023 and compensated at range E-3, Approved the Family service technician job description, The expanded Learning opportunities technician job description The classified management salary to include director of Construction and modernization, The personnel action report for February 2023 and approve the volunteers listed; motion carried.
Under Reserved – none reportable as we were unable to attend in person
Under Future Board Meeting Items – none reportable as we were unable to attend in person.
After all the business was taken care of the board adjourned the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.