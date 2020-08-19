MOJAVE — Kern County Coroner's Office identified the driver of a vehicle who died in a rollover in Mojave Thursday, Aug. 13, as David Christopher Allen, 55, of Ridgecrest.
According to the coroner's report, Allen died at the scene of the rollover around 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 13 at 20th Street and Altus Avenue in Mojave. Allen apparently lost of control of his vehicle, resulting in its roll over.
Initial CHP reports indicate officers received reports of a gray double cab pickup truck weaving all over the roadway and conducting several U-turns before it attempted exited on to Exit 172, heading onto a dirt road where it rolled over.
