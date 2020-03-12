LANCASTER (March 12, 2020) – With uncertainty regarding the spreading of coronavirus COVID-19, Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Los Angeles County Air Show “Aerospace Valley, USA®”, originally scheduled for March 21st and 22nd, 2020. The cancellation comes at the guidance and direction of Los Angeles County, federal, local and state health officials.
According to the Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. Board of Director President, Mike VanKirk, “This has been an extremely difficult decision, and it comes at an unprecedented time for our entire country. The safety and health of our guests, volunteers, staff, performers, and community is ultimately our first priority. We must do our part, regardless of how difficult, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
In the fall of 2019 the Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. and Edwards Air Force Base announced a partnership, supporting alternating air show venues.
Starting in 2021, the air show venues will rotate bi-annually between William J. Fox Airfield and Edwards Air Force Base. Future air show dates for Edwards Air Force Base and Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. are as follows:
- October 10 -11, 2020 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
- October 16-17, 2021 at William J. Fox Airfield, Lancaster
- October 14-16, 2022 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
There will be no cash refunds for purchased tickets. Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. is exploring the possibility of honoring purchased tickets at their 2021 event.
Keeping in alignment with the Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc’s. mission statement of providing regional scholarships to local students who are pursuing an education and career in the STEM fields, the 2020 Los Angeles County Air Show Inc. STEM scholarship program will continue as planned. The STEM committee is in the final selection phase, with 28 student applications vying for three $2,500.00 scholarships. The scholarships will be awarded to selected recipients in late April 2020.
