BORON - After serving the community of Boron for 37 years, Dr. Ross Swindlehurst has announced his retirement from dental practice.
In a letter to his patients dated March 21st, Dr. Swindlehurst made the sad announcement that his practice will be closing and he will be officially retired as of June 30, 2022.
"I have practiced dentistry in this community for 37 years and I have chosen to bring my active practice to a close. I am very fortunate to have practiced dentistry in a community that has supported my efforts so greatly; I have enjoyed our friendship and your commitment to oral health over the years and it has been my pleasure to meet the dental needs of you and your family" Dr. Swindlehurst wrote.
Dr. Swindlehurst also wrote that his current patients can request their dental records by sending his office an email at docrossrecords@gmail.com before June 30th; the email should include name, email address and new dentists name. He also stated in the letter that outstanding balances need to be paid by June 30th and if any patients need payment information for tax purposes, contact his office before the closing date.
