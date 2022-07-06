SAN FRANCISCO — The biological family of Orrin and Orson West are suing Kern County’s Department of Social Services, Human Services Department and the boys adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West.
Biological mother Ryan Dean, spoke to the public for the first time June 17th, 18 months following the boys’ disappearance from a California City backyard.
Dean was accompanied by her parents Dana Moorer and Leif Dean, as they announced the federal lawsuit. The family is seeking $40 million in damages for alleged civil rights violations, namely the decision to remove the children from their biological parents and eventually placing them in a dangerous situation.
Civil right attorney Waukeen McCoy is representing the Moorer-Dean’s, saying the actions taken by the county were in a direct violation of the Family First Act of 2016.
“Each of them interfered,” McCoy said. “With the reunification of and the preservation of the family.”
McCoy filed a claim on behalf of the family back in April. He says the county rejected the claim and instead delegated the matter to county counsel.
The boys were removed from Dean’s care in 2016. She was suspected of child abuse, after she took Orrin to Memorial Hospital for a broken leg. In 2017 she gave birth to Orson, only to have him removed a week later.
“To lose my child and to take my second child for a week and then lose him, it hurts,” Dean said.
Then in late 2018 the boys were placed with the Wests. Dean claims she became concerned when she would visit the boys and notice them losing weight and seemed afraid.
According to the lawsuit, Moorer claims to have filed a request to have the children placed with her, but was denied in 2019 in addition to the revocation of Dean’s parental rights.
County officials have not made any comments regarding the lawsuit.
The boys’ adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with murder and other multiple other offenses in their deaths. They’re due back in court at the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.