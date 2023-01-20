BORON - The Boron Community Services District sent out a letter to all its customers announcing that AVEK (Antelope Valley East Kern Water Agency) will be shutting down beginning Jan. 17th at 8am and running through Jan. 27th at 8am. The letter was sent out to all customer of the area at the beginning of January with the water bill.
According to the letter received by several customers, this action is due to maintenance activities and AVEK hopes to have it completed by Jan. 27th at 8am. In order to continue to provide water to its customers, the Boron Community Services District (BCSD) will be filling its 1 million gallon storage tank for water from AVEK before the shutdown; during normal usage, the tank would provide water for 4 days however, the water will last longer if customers conserve usage.
The district also announced that before the tanks run dry, the district will be using its "high arsenic" standby well to fill the tanks and to continue supplying water to the area; a separate "DO NOT DRINK" notice (see back of original letter) is being issued by the ewater district to alert customers about the high arsenic levels. The district will get through this crisis and minimize use of the high arsenic well if everyone is very careful in conserving the available water through this period of time.
The BCSD is asking everyone in their service to follow the suggestions listed in the letter before and during this emergency; they also stated that customers will be notified when the water supply from AVEK is restored and the required testing for arsenic levels in the water distribution system has been completed in order to ensure that the water is safe for drinking and food preparation.
For more information on the maintenance shutdown, feel free to contact the Boron Community Services District at 1-760-762-6127 during normal business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.