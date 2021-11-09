That’s when he called my office, and I am glad that he did. I was able to contact the VA on his behalf, and shortly after, the VA made a decision on Steven’s disability claim: his benefits were increased after reassessing his service-connected injury.
After finally receiving the updated notification from the VA, Steven had this to say: “I'm just a normal citizen, trying my best to make a living for myself. I never expected that I would receive any assistance with my case because in the big picture, it's a very small concern when compared to all of the things going on in the state, country, and world. When I saw that decision on my claim, after having made contact with the Congressman's office, I felt that a huge weight had been lifted off of my shoulders. I can't begin to express my appreciation.”
Sadly, Steven’s story is not uncommon. To any veteran receiving my note today, please know that no request is too small or insignificant. I am here to serve you, and will always fight for you in Congress.
If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact my Bakersfield office at (661) 327-3611. I would be honored for the opportunity to help you.
And to our veterans – thank you. Our country is all the better because of you.
God bless our veterans,
