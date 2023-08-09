KERN COUNTY, Calif. – Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans’ District 9, will be hosting a Clean California Tire Drop Off Day on Saturday, August 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached), for residents to drop off tires* FREE of charge at the following Kern County Disposal Sites:
Ridgecrest Landfill 3301 West Bowman Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Boron Landfill 11400 Boron Avenue, Boron, CA 93516
Mojave-Rosamond Landfill
400 Silver Queen Road, Mojave, CA 93501 Tehachapi Landfill 12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561
Here are a few guidelines to follow when transporting your tires to your nearest disposal site:
· Tires must have rims removed.
· Residential only. No commercial waste.
· No earthmover/oversized tires.
· To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.
· *Per State Law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.
For more information, visit us at www.kernpublicworks.com and follow us on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
