Here are some significant event, which occurred in July 1920 in the United States and around the world:
1st – Washington Senators pitching legend Walter Johnson pitches a no hitter during the Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park; the Senators won by a final score of 1-0 and it’s the only no hitter of his illustrious career, Sir Herbert Samuel takes over as High Commander over Palestine where Arab resistance to the British mandate continues and American Music Composer John Lessard is born in San Francisco, Calif.
2nd – American General and Engineer William Louis Marshall dies at age 74.
3rd – The Royal Air Force holds an Air Display at Hendon, England, film director John Ford marries Mary Smith and American Physician and 22nd Surgeon General of the United States Army William Crawford Gorgas dies at age 65. Crawford helped cure Yellow Fever.
4th – The provisional government of Siberia’s Maritime Province agrees to hand over parts of the strategic oil and coal/rich Sakhalin Islands to Japan.
5th – American Politician and Activist Mary Louise Hancock is born in Franklin, New Hampshire and German Reich Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop marries Anna Elisabeth Henkell
6th – New York Yankees score Major League Baseball record 14 runs in the 5th inning of a 17-0 game with the Washington Senators.
10th American NBC News Anchor David Brinkley is born in Wilmington, North Carolina.
11th – Russian/Swiss Actor Yul Brynner (The Ten Commandments, West World, Future World) is born in Primorsky, Krai, Russia.
12th – USSR and Lithuania sign Peace Treaty; Lithuania becomes and Independent Republic and Canadian Author (War of 1812) Pierre Berton is born in Whitehorse, Yukon.
15th – Babe Ruth ties his record of 29 home runs in a season.
16th- General Amos Fires appointed first United States Army Chemical Warfare Chief, in the 15th Davis Cup; USA beats Australasia in Auckland by a score of 5-0 and Babe Ruth sets season home run record w/30 going for 54.
17th – American Physicist and Inventor of the Laser Gordon Gould is born in New York City.
20th – Heerenveen Soccer team forms.
21st – Irish Nationalist and Loyalists engage in street fighting over the issue of Irish Independence from Britain.
23rd – British East Africa renamed Kenya and becomes a British Crown Colony.
25th – English chemist and co-discoverer of the structure of DNA Rosalind Franklin is born in London, England and Red Sox turn triple play by Babe Ruth’s 35th homer leads Yankees to 8-2 win.
27th – Radio compass used for the first time for aircraft navigation and at the 14th Tour de France; Belgian rider Philippe Thys becomes the first person to win the race three times.
29th - The first Transcontinental Airmail flight from New York to San Francisco takes place, Mexican rebel Pancho Villa surrenders and construction begins on the Link River Dam as part of the Klamath Reclamation Project in Klamath, Oregon
