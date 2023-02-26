The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
38-year old Allen Ochoa was arrested on Jan. 2nd on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle w/out an Ignition Interlock Device.
27-year old Deandre MacIntosh was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Jan. 3rd on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner.
41-year old Oscar Rivera Bedolla was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on Jan. 4th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Drive w/out License and Shoplifting: not to exceed $950.
22-year old Nathan Roberts was arrested on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Evading Peace Officer.
56-year old Daniel Rannels was arrested on Jan. 9th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
29-year old Deirick Bradford was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Jan. 14th on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person.
39-year old Geoffrey Alan Curry was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Jan. 17th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
34-year old Isai Cortez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Jan. 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
28-year old Sean Moje was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 15th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Peace Officer.
44-year old Sean Delatova was arrested on Jan. 19th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property over $200, Receive Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Motor Vehicle Chop Shops and Auxiliary Lamps: Off Highway Use.
40-year old Fernando Ortiz was arrested on Jan. 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession of Ammunition, Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner, Manufacture/Import/Sale of Large-Capacity Magazine and Short-Barrel Firearm Sentencing; he was arrested again on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle, Threats of Violence, Drive w/out License, Drive while License Suspended and Object Affixed to Windshield/Side Windows.
38-year old Daniel Ordonez was arrested on Jan. 21st on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
36-year old Grant Alcaraz was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > 08.
24-year old Kaila Williams was arrested on Jan. 25th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
43-year old Christina L. Thompson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Jan. 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
28-year old Matthew J. Robbins was arrested on Jan. 27th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Threats of Violence, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Vandalism: less than $400, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
69-year old Randall Gaynes was arrested on Jan. 30th on Suspicion of Forged Registration.
33-year old David B. Manning Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 30th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
37-year old Robert Carey was arrested on Jan. 31st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possess Burglar’s Tools, Drive w/License Restricted for Drunk Driving and Violation of Probation.
