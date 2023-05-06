The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
2nd - Burglary: 1st Degree, 27100 block of Anderson Street.
3rd - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 27100 block of Anderson Street.
4th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm; Great Bodily Injury Likely, 26600 block of John Street.
18th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 13300 block of Lamel Street, N. Edwards.
23rd - Burglary from Seatrain, 12200 block of Del Oro Street
