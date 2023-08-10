CALIF. CITY – A Calif. City resident appeared at the city council meeting on the evening of Aug. 8th; during the Public Business from the Floor portion of the meeting, Shawn Bradley stated that efforts are being made to recall the mayor Kelly Kulikoff and city council members Michael Kulikoff and Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith.
According to Bradley; the recall comes after alleged actuations of, threatening public safety by mismanaging police and fire, ignoring the will of the people, lack of transparency, wasteful spending of taxpayer funds on things like lawyer bills, federal felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone (a fentanyl-like opiate drug; Michael Kulikoff), approving jobs for their “cronies” who are unqualified to serve the public and several others. The letter of intent for Ron Smith pertains to actuations when he was elected to council and before he became mayor pro tem.
Bradley along with several other members of the public have expressed their opinions concerning what’s happening within the city for several months now and with the relocating of the Splash Pad to Central Park, the Special Tax, the City Manager position, and alleged Brown Act violations against city council member Karen Macedonio and many other items.
Bradley addressed the council concerning recalling what some residents are calling “the three”. This is what Bradley said to the council and public.
Bradley said:
“Council Member Kulikoff, Councilmember Smith, and Mayor Kulikoff, since the day you took office, the red flag started being raised. The people of this city do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them. Getting authority does not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know, the people insist on. Training informed so that they retain control over the instruments they have created.
“Transparency is a component of good governance. The same good governance many have been seeking, including myself. Transparency is also based on respect and trustworthiness. Accountability is part of good governance, and when we see the newly elected council members and mayor engaging in certain behavior and making bad decisions, it is our right to seek accountability.
“Yes, it is true. You cannot be held accountable for the actions and decisions made by other council members. It is your own vote and your own actions that is meant to be measured. It is in your vote in which you decide to take away the splash pad from Balsitis Park
“The notion that thinking its okay for a kid to walk miles in the summer heat to go to Central Park for the splash pad is a harmful ideology to the kids in our community. Central Park already has a water activity the pool; Balsitis does not.
“The wasteful spending in attorney's fees going out for a female council member in her 70s is beyond egregious; it’s despicable. Our tax Money is not meant to be spent on the mayor's crusade to oust her from office while causing financial hardship to her in the lawsuits against her on behalf of the city.
“I fear of a loss of revenue in the form of a special tax will be a detriment to this city because of your mismanagement of city finances and your ongoing decisions or lack thereof, amongst other things. Many, including myself, feel the three of you are not what is going to move the city forward. Would you serve better? You can pull bushes in front of City Hall all you want and make the ground there again, but that is not the major improvement needed versus the constant pothole issues throughout our city.
“We have had enough of the smoke and mirrors and delusional thoughts. You can also sit here thinking your decisions or what's best. But what's best for who and at what expense? I see hypocrisy you disregard to the grand jury recommendations such as the recommendation to higher experience.
“Your ongoing dismissal of addressing ordinances to the city is not in compliance with the gross negligence of not listening to the public when they speak, and your dismissal with them after three minutes, not allowing them to finish their thoughts. Your unprofessionalism in various ways, amongst other things, are some of the many reasons why the three of you should step down from office immediately.
“No, I know that doesn't seem so, that is why it's come to this moment that we begin the process of removing you from office. I am here today to serve the three of you with a notice of intent to recall with a list of reasons to recall you will understand soon enough the importance of the majority of public opinion and democracy at work.”
After Bradley was finished, he handed the city clerk Letters of Intent to be served upon Ron Smith, Kelly Kulikoff and Michael Kulikoff. Council member Karen Macedonio stated after the meeting that there was a moment when Kelly gave himself away last night – don't remember the context. It felt like he was relieved to be served and later on he whispered, "I just cannot give up on my own.”
We reached out to the mayor, Ron Smith and Michael Kulikoff for comments but haven’t received anything back yet so, stay tuned for updates as they develop on this breaking news.
