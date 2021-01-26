The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of December according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
42-year old Brian Ellis was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Dec. 7th on Suspicion of Vandalism: less than $400; he was arrested again in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Dec. 19th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent and again on Dec. 22nd on Suspicion of Carjacking.
21-year old Hector Ortiz was arrested on Dec. 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Intoxicated in Public, Drive w/out License and Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
50-year old Raul Rodriguez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Dec. 9th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
33-year old Desmond Lakes was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Dec. 19th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
29-year old David Nelson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 20th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
22-year old Mario Flores was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Dec. 21st on Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
43-year old Alexander Williams was arrested on Dec. 28th on Suspicion of False Imprisonment by Violence, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Threats of Violence.
