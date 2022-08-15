LANCASTER, CA - Organizers of the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival are proud to announce the
opening day arena concert will feature the Grammy award-winning rock band Train's AM Gold Tour. Opening
for Train will be Thunderstorm Artis, a finalist in the popular TV series “The Voice” known for his soulful sound.
Concerts start at 7:30 PM in the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena. The 2022 concert series is sponsored
by the City of Lancaster and the City of Palmdale. This year’s 2022 AV Fair, themed “What A Ride!,” is an 8-day
fair, running September 23rd through October 2nd, 2022. Monday, September 26th, and Tuesday, September
27th will be dark.
Opening day, September 23rd, the arena concert headliner Train will feature the talents of multi-platinum
rockers from the Bay Area known for straddling the line between alternative rock and adult contemporary rock
and will treat concert-goers of all ages. The rock band’s numerous hits include all-time favorites, Drops of
Jupiter, Hey, Soul Sister, and Drive By.
Sunday, September 25th will feature three of the hottest Latino bands. Taking the stage on Sunday will be the
beloved Banda El Recodo, formed in 1938 under the direction of the Lizarraga family. The band’s musical
ensemble includes wind instruments, brass, and percussions. Also performing will be Banda Los Recoditos, a
Mexican Banda formed in Mazatlán Sinaloa in 1989. Joining the fun on stage will be the 5 talented sisters of Las
Fenix. The Mexican-American sisters from Texas are known for their fun norteño and cumbia sounds. They are
talented, beautiful, charismatic, and without a doubt will have fans dancing. The self-contained, Houston-based
Latin pop and norteño family act sings and dances while playing their own instruments. The energizing three
concerts promise to be an unforgettable experience.
As announced earlier, Grammy award-winning country artist Chris Young will take the stage on Saturday,
September 24th, 2022. Opening for Chris Young is the up-and-coming country husband and wife duo, Kat &
Alex.
AV Fair & Event Center Board of Directors President, Drew Mercy commented, “On behalf of the entire Board of
Directors and staff, we are so appreciative of the tremendous generosity of the City of Lancaster, the City of
Palmdale, our sponsors, community partners, and hundreds of volunteers, who have once again come together
to make this comeback year spectacular. We are thrilled to be able to bring high-caliber headliner
entertainment, free live music throughout the fairgrounds, a world-class carnival, one-of-a-kind fair food
vendors, and so much more to our iconic fair. We have a long history of making lifetime memories that honor our
valley's past and celebrate our future and our 2022 Antelope Valley Fair “What A Ride!” will continue this
tradition.”
In-field track seating is limited and Fair fans are encouraged to purchase concert tickets early. Complete ticket
information and Fair details are available at avfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.