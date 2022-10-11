Hello all you sports fans out there in Eastern Kern County, well week 8 has finished and we are now on to week 9 and with just 2 weeks left in regular season play of East Kern County high school football, we're getting close to having the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoffs begin. We just happen to have all the scores and final regular season games on tap according to MaxPreps from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats JV and Varsity teams traveled to Rosamond on Oct. 7th; the JV team lost by a final score of 28-8 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 29-14; the Bobcats then welcome the Ravens to Bobcat Country for their Homecoming game on Oct. 14th before heading to Kern Valley on Oct. 21st; scores for the 14th game in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens tackled Kern Valley on Oct. 7th and suffered a huge shut-out loss by a final score of 33-0 then head to Bobcat country on Oct. 14th; scores for the 14th game in our next report.We want to recognize the Calif. City Ravens Varsity seniors this week and they are: #3 Julian Rangel, #11 Austin Toomer, #21 Christian Rodriguez, #55 Benjamin Roque, #57 Ivan Hernandez and #69 Esteban Vargas; congratulations to a well-played regular season and good luck in your futures.
DESERT - No Games to report on this season.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs traveled to Frazier Mountain on Oct. 7th and came home with a loss by a final score of 22-14; they're scheduled to take on Trona on Oct. 15th then host Lone Pine for Senior Night on Oct. 21st; scores from the 15th game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Varsity Roadrunners went head to head against Kern Valley on Oct. 1st and lost by a final score of 34-13; then both teams hosted Boron on Oct. 7th; the JV team won by a final score of 28-8 and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 29-14. The Roadrunners have a bye week on Oct. 14th then return to the field on Oct. 21st against Bishop Union; score from the 21st game in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV and Varsity Warriors faced off against East Bakersfield on Oct. 6th; the JV team came away with a huge win by a final score of 46-0 and the Varsity team also came home with a huge win by a final score of 35-0; both team tackle North on Oct. 14th the host West for Senior Night on Oct. 21st; scores for the 14th game in our next report.
