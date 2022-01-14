EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of January 17– January 21, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
· Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, crews continue to construct embankments on the edges of the roadway. During this phase of the project:
o The southbound on- and off-ramps for Dawn Road, Backus Road, and Silver Queen Road are open.
o The northbound on- and off-ramps for Dawn Road, Backus Road, and Silver Queen Road are closed until further notice. A temporary on-ramp for Silver Queen Road is available.
o The speed limit is 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
Work on this project is scheduled to conclude early in 2022.
· Rosamond Utility Work – On State Route 14 in Rosamond, crews will be performing utility work on the Rosamond Boulevard southbound off-ramp on Wednesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
· Walker Pass Utility Work – On State Route 178 E between Easy Street in Onyx and Alta Vista Way in Canebrake, utility work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
· Inyokern Utility Work – On State Route 178 E between the junction with State Route 14 and Redrock/Inyokern Road, crews will be placing utilities underground Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
Inyo County
· Laws Utility Work – On. U.S. Highway 6 between Five Bridges Road and Silver Canyon Road, utility work is scheduled for Monday from 6:30 am to 4:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Ridgecrest Utility Work – On State Route 178 E between Seguaro Street and North Everett Street, crews will perform utility work on Wednesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
· Ridgecrest Utility Work – On State Route 178 E between North Brady Street and North Inyo Street, utility work is scheduled for Thursday and Friday from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
· Tehachapi Utility Work – On State Route 202 between Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard, there will be utility work Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· Keene Median Work – On State Route 58 between Woodford-Tehachapi Road at Exit 139 to Broome Road at Exit 142 west of Tehachapi, crews will be working on the median barrier Tuesday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation project is funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9) and Twitter (@Caltrans9) or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap: (http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/).
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-874-8332 or TTY 711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.