CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council held their bi-monthly meeting on the evening of Aug. 22nd inside the council chambers at city hall; the meeting got underway just after 4pm.
After the mayor called the meeting to order, roll call (council member Macedonio was absent) and adoption of the agenda (seemed to skip this part again), the mayor as for public comments before the council went into closed session to discuss: CS1; Conference w/Labor Negotiator concerning city manager, CS2; Public Employment/Appointment concerning city manager and CS3; Conference w/Legal Counsel concerning Existing Litigation-Boston et al vs Calif. City.
Under Public Comments – several members of the public spoke out in opposition to acting city manager Inge Elmes; here are some of their comments.
Jeanie O’Laughlin - I just want to speak on CS1 and CS2, you know, it's very interesting to me that several of you on council campaigned on transparency and the city manager issue has been as opaque as it possibly can be. You haven't explained to the city or to us residents your process for hiring the city manager when we need them. The public was aware you supposedly had interviews, however three of you did not show up, so the interview was cancelled. So that means that you have not been tracked other candidates. You have a personal friend that you have brought in and Miss Elmes, who is grossly underqualified, has no qualifications at all. What was brought through review the last meeting was the fact that she quotes, emailed city attorney correspondence to a private citizen, which is certainly not anything we would want our city manager to be doing. She hired, in her first couple of weeks on the job, her personal friend, who again had absolutely no qualifications to be an HR director. So, we would like to know what the plan is, let the citizens know what the plan is for hiring the city manager, what the qualifications are, because perhaps you rewrote the qualifications. We deserve to have a highly qualified city manager. We had a couple of good ones that left for various reasons. You're treating us like we're second-class citizens and we don't deserve that; we deserve to have a good, qualified city manager, thank you.
Shawn Bradley - My question is this is; I've seen all these closed session items, including the Boston ones on numerous occasions recently and I just want to find out why we keep going back to it. Pretty much, you know, every meeting or every other meeting, wasting taxpayer funds, probably consuming attorney fees for all these. What is the challenge that you have to keep going back and forth? I mean I don't expect you to answer but obviously people are looking for answers, thank you.
Tami Johnson – Hello city council, long time resident of California City. I would like to know as well if the City Manager position opening was advertised, posted, or otherwise published. Can you list where or for how long? How many applicants applied, how many interviews were held, and how was it determined that Mrs. Elmes was the applicant selected for this position?
DJ Twohig - I looked at the issues in California City, and I asked these simple questions. Do you work? Who on this council represents the taxpayers? Think about that with this appointment, with respect to appointing the city manager, we have serious economic realities that must be addressed and if you're not addressing this appointment, then that's on you. In your checklist of things that you should be doing with your city manager. You are putting the city in jeopardy because now you have a consequence and the consequences we can't support. We can't support your tax policy and we can't support your economic policy you have. You have a city manager in the seat that is also going to fail; acting city manager or city because of your decision. Because you even put the obstacle in front of the same manager to block communications with Howard Jarvis and current tax, which I happen to be a director. You failed. You do not work for the taxpayers. I can't support you and I can't support your choice until you fix these problems like infrastructure; what have you done to create incentives for industries or companies? What have you done to connect workforce development, what have you done to improve the quality of life here; that's what we need to build the tax base on and I'm aware of some steps that you've taken but you haven't taken all the steps that you can; thank you for your time.
Jason Meister - Hello, City Council, Thank you for your time. So also, I just want to bring up, you know, during your guys 's campaign, you guys spoke about transparency and public consideration and bringing that to council. I think every single one of you guys campaigned on that. And just today, this isn't the first time you guys have heard these comments about Miss Elms. You know, you guys have heard the comments about poor personal financial responsibility. She's already proven in her interim positions that that there's also came through to the city level as well. Um proven lack of experience in the cannabis industry specifically, which is a large tax space for City. Arguably one of the only saving graces we potentially have. She has zero experience as City Manager. Gross negligence or bias by sending confidential emails out to private citizens and business owners. I mean, these are just a few of the things I've heard just today and in previous meetings and again the questions asked.
I would like to know the answers to these questions as well. Where did you guys publish to hire a potential city manager and that the position was open? What did this council do to do that? What did? Where did you guys post it? How long was it there for and was that even done? Can that be answered? Following up to that, we've heard from the public about all the things that the public knows about Miss Elms with the Council be able to, and just full transparency give us. Let's say three to five reasons you guys have heard 10 reasons why she shouldn't be. Can you guys give us any reasons as to why Miss Elms is qualified to be a city manager for California City or and how that equates to her moving the city forward in a professional manner with vision, with purpose? These are the things we need to push our city forward. Can you guys give us any insight into why we're even on the third or fourth meeting and considering Miss Elmes for this position?
The mayor responded by saying that the issues will be discussed in closed session and council couldn’t elaborate on the issue at the moment, one last public comment was made before the council went into closed session.
Tami Johnson (again) - Tammy Johnson, California City. I just want to echo the same comments made so far by everyone and that explaining the process to us and how you arrived at this decision, which certainly gives the citizens a view of transparency. Right now, there are a lot of questions and a lot of people talking because there isn't the proper information out there and I think by keeping us in the dark, you're doing yourself a disservice as well.
Under Report out of Closed Session presented by City Attorney Victor Ponto - Thank you Mayor, Council and members of the public. We went into closed session under CS1, CS2 and CS3; with respect to CS3, council was given, and direction was received with respect to CS1 and CS2, there will be continued deliberations after the open business of the meeting, no further reporting will action.
Under Departmental Reports – council member Jim Creighton spoke on different department reports as well as Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith and Finance Manager Kenny Cooper.
Council member Creighton - Finance, airport, Dial a Ride and streets TDs are in the red a total of about, according to the documentation provided to us $7,201,479.87. Now the streets inversions total $2,000,800; $332,538 that the general fund has to cover, that's just a comment. I was going to ask a question to the fire department about the patrol vehicle that's out of service and requires new repairs. Just wondering whether or not these were different from the two terminals that would just replace on that vehicle or not? So, when you get back to me on that and a question for public works; am I correct in assuming that you use a computerized maintenance management system? Thank you.
Smith - Couple quick questions about finance; Mr. Cooper, for the restricted funds now it says restricted funds to its increased by a bit from last meeting.
Cooper - Yeah, we get that disbursement for the streets, that's correct.
Smith - And then for the 3 million reserve funds, will we see that next meeting?
Cooper - I'm still trying to figure out that journal entry. This has never been done with the city and also this is consulting with our consultants about how to do it. It's going to be there. I just have to figure out a way to make the cash balance when I do it. So, it's just a matter of changing the number over and getting our computer system to understand what we're trying to do. Simple for the public, simple for us that we can see if we can see that number. So, the financial, I'll probably just keep updating the June financials target, it's not going to be a finished product for a bit.
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communications – Correspondence from JM Powers dated Aug. 12th, 13th and 14th; Mr. Powers has requested that these correspondences be a part of the official meeting records.
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements - I would like to make the Council aware of our upcoming Patriot Day which is a joint project. It will be Sunday, September 10th at 10 AM in Central Park. We will have special presentations by our Police Chief and our Fire Chief as well as Assemblyman Lackey. Speaker will be on First Baptist Church again. That is Sunday, September 10th in the park; thank you.
Under Public Business from the Floor – several residents expressed comments to the council on matters that concerned them within the city. Here are a couple of them.
Shawn Bradley - It's common sense that all states incur legal fees from their city attorney. The problem is how much and for what this helps in your wasteful spending and things like legal bills. Look, let me explain a little piece of information that raises great concern. Did you know that in the first six months of this current administration from January to June of 2023, we spent $493,894.13 to our city attorney? And did you know when the last administration in their first six months from January to June 2021, they only spent $197,537.91? That's approximately 2.4 times more than the previous administration in their first six months. So, that starts raising concerns of how we are spending our money, and you know, we can say that yes; it’s up from the last administration, but we could say the same thing for the last administration. But, needless to say, now we break it down and then we say in the last seven months from January 1st to July 31, 2023, we have spent $591,087.78 on our City Attorney's office.
Now, keep in mind this doesn't include settlement costs or fees. In those same seven months, January 1st to July 31st, 2021, we only spent $243,818.13, so we could say that a lot of the costs are bringing things back over and over again on agenda items costing excessive attorney fees. We could say I'm changing ordinances that didn't need to be changed. And again, it all comes by the power of the vote. So, that's how we identify the difference between the five council members and why the complaint is against three. We could also say going after a City Council member in attorney fees, but again, that still costs citizen taxpayer money for things that just were not necessary. We could also say inexperienced staff members are causing additional questions to the city attorney and would also incur additional costs. So again, it all comes back to decisions that have been made and I want to understand when we're talking about the special tax soon that if we want to cut costs from services, how about we reduce that cost in half by not wasting time, thank you.
Tami Johnson - We are still having a problem despite the addition of our animal control; clearly, there's not enough people in animal control and people are complaining on social media that the shelter worker wasn't available yesterday and I realized it was because she was out doing other things. But I have to agree with Mr. Bradley here. We're spending an awful lot of money on a city attorney and there are things this city needs and if we took one month away from that city attorney, we could fund maybe three additional animal control people; thank you.
Under Presentation – CORE Compliance Quarterly Report presented by Jaimie Lewis (see separate story)
Under Consent Calendar – a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: CC1; city check register dated Aug. 4th to Aug. 17th presented by Finance Manager Kenny Cooper, CC2; air conditioner repairs at Legend Apartments presented by Housing Manager Nicole Simmons, CC3; notice of Completion for Hacienda Blvd Rehabilitation and from Calif. City Blvd to Eucalyptus Avenue presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan and CC4; Reward Money (Desiree Thompson) presented by CCPD Chief Jesse Hightower (separate story). A roll call vote was taken separately on each item; CC1; motion passed by a 4-0 vote, CC2; motion passed by a 3-1 vote with Smith being the only no vote, CC3; council member Michael Kulikoff stepped out while straws were drawn and CC4; motion passed by a 4-0 vote.
Under City Manager Report – Acting City Manager Inge Elmes gave an oral report to the council and members of the public.
Under Special Tax Discussion presented by Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith - (separate story)
Under New Business; a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: NB1-Number F808-23-2997 of the Successor agency of California Redevelopment Agency Approving the Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule (ROP 23-24B) presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes; Staff is recommending the City Council adopt this resolution number 08-23-2997 for the period of Jan. 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024; motion passed by a 4-0 vote, NB2-Professional Firefighters Association Memorandum of Understanding presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, NB3-Closed Session Compliance presented by Mayor Kulikoff, NB4-Reconsider Approval of Microbusiness presented by Mayor Kulikoff; NB2, NB3 and NB4 were tabled for a special meeting,NB5-Reinstate Vision 360 presented by Mayor Kulikoff, this item was brought to council attention at the Aug. 8th meeting. The mayor emphasized that a high-level strategic plan is important for any government and is requesting that the council approve the reinstatement until Dec. 31st with an objective to bring forward the high-level strategic plan. After some discussion, council member Michael Kulikoff motioned and council member Jim Creighton seconded to approve the reinstatement; motion passed by a 4-0 vote , NB6-District Attorney Paperless Submission presented by CCPF Chief Jesse Hightower, slight discussion was heard concerning this item to allow Sunridge Systems to install the required programming for $6,400 so that CCPD can start submitting their criminal cases; motion passed by a 4-0 vote, NB7-Air Conditioner Replacement presented by Chief Hightower; Chief Hightower explained the need to replace the decades-old air conditioner stating that the existing unit is over 30-years old, after some discussion; motion passed by a 4-0 vote, NB8-Activate Subdivision Deferred Improvement Advisor Committee presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes; staff is presenting information regarding the details of the SDI Committee. UM Article 6 gives a description of how the committee is formed. We already do have one member that is in, so the staff is requesting that you appoint another member in order to get discussions going regarding the SDI tracks and their projects and information that's going to be needed and required to move forward with this. It appears that the appointee cannot be a staff member, council or planning/parks commission member as this may constitute a conflict of interest, it needs to be a resident and also somebody that's not going to create a conflict of interest. After some discussion, motion passed by a 4-0 vote, NB9. Taser replenishment presented by CCPD Chief Hightower; Currently we have six working, and the recommendation is that the council approve staff to purchase fifteen of these tasers, which includes holsters, and the money would have to come from the 400,000 reserves. No public or council comments were heard on this item; motion passed by a 4-0 vote.
Under Council member Comments/Agenda Requests and AB1234 Reports - discussion was heard concerning the cannabis businesses and other items to be put on future agendas then the mayor called for closed session again concerning items CS1 and CS2.
Report out of 2nd Closed Session presented by City attorney Victor Ponto - thank you Mayor, Council and members of the public; we went into closed session as a carryover from 4pm under CS1 and CS2, for both of those items the council was given, and direction was received. There's no further reportable action at this time, thank you.
After all the business concluded, the meeting adjourned shortly before 10pm.
