MOJAVE - The Mojave Air and Space Port held their first meeting of the New Year on Jan. 3rd; the meeting took place inside the boardroom just off the Voyager Restaurant at the Mojave Air and Space Port and began at 2:00 PM.
Director Barney called the meeting to order then after the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call; Director Balentine motioned and Director Coleman seconded that the agenda be approved, motion carried.
Under Community Announcements/Public Comments not on Agenda: Contracts Manager Johansen briefed the directors on pictures from the 1st Annual Toy Drive and Christmas Tree Event held at the Stuart O. Witt Event Center on Dec. 17th and CEO Reid announced the retirement of Javier Ruiz and thanked him for his many years of service. No other announcements and no Public Comments were heard.
Under Consent Agenda: Director Balentine motioned and Director Allred seconded that the consent agenda be approved as follows-Minutes from the Regular Meeting dated Dec. 20, 2022 and Check Register dated Dec. 28, 2022 for $96,644.63; motion carried.
Under Action Items: Legal Counsel briefed the board on the procedure of electing new officers for 2023, Director Balentine motioned and Director Allred seconded that the board approve the following officers: President – Barney, Vice President-Morgan, Secretary-Balentine and Treasurer-Coleman; motion carried.
Under Reports: DOA Rawling presented the Financial Report for Nov. 2022, Acting CEO Rawlings presented the CEO Report and discussed the Hypersonic Corridor; there were no committee reports.
Under Director Comments on Items not on the Agenda: no director's comments were heard or expressed.
Under Closed Session: the board went into closed session to discuss the Real Property of Hanger 78 which houses Scaled Composites and MASP, they also discussed the Terms which is the rent; the negotiators were the CEO and legal counsel and Existing Litigation on the Masten Space Systems Bankruptcy. Legal counsel also updated the board on the status of Lease Negotiations with Scaled Composites and reported that there were no updates for the Masten and Welton matters, no other items were discussed and no action was taken.
The board returned to open session then the chair adjourned the meeting at 3:24pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.