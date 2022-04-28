The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 16 calls for service.
4th - Vehicle Theft, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive and Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 20500 block of South Street.
11th – Battery on Person, 21300 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
13th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20300 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
14th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21300 block of Santa Maria Drive.
16th – Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 22000 block of Buena Vista Street and Missing Person, 21600 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
19th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 19900 block of Meadows Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 19900 block of Meadows Road.
21st – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20400 block of Brian Way.
24th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 21300 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
27th - Missing Person, 1000 block of W. Tehachapi Blvd.
29th – Battery on Person, 20700 block of South Street.
