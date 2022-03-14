DECEDENT’S NAME: Travis Michael Moore
CASE #: C03991-21
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Mojave, CA
AGE: 37 years
TYPE OF CASE: Death Investigation
DATE OF INCIDENT: UNKNOWN
TIME OF INCIDENT: UNKNOWN
LOCATION: Rural desert; area of Claymine Road, west of Lorraine Avenue, Edwards, CA
DATE OF DEATH: October 20, 2021 Found
TIME OF DEATH: 1800 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
DETAILS: On October 20, 2021, partial skeletal remains were located at the above-mentioned location. On March 10, 2022, the remains were positively identified through DNA testing as Travis Michael Moore. A postmortem examination was completed, and the cause of death was pending.
COMMENTS: Next of kin has been notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff
PHONE: (661) 487-4553
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.