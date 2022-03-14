DECEDENT’S NAME: Travis Michael Moore

CASE #: C03991-21

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Mojave, CA          

AGE: 37 years

TYPE OF CASE: Death Investigation

DATE OF INCIDENT: UNKNOWN

TIME OF INCIDENT:  UNKNOWN

LOCATION: Rural desert; area of Claymine Road, west of Lorraine Avenue, Edwards, CA

DATE OF DEATH: October 20, 2021 Found

TIME OF DEATH:  1800 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

DETAILS: On October 20, 2021, partial skeletal remains were located at the above-mentioned location. On March 10, 2022, the remains were positively identified through DNA testing as Travis Michael Moore. A postmortem examination was completed, and the cause of death was pending.

COMMENTS: Next of kin has been notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff

PHONE: (661) 487-4553

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.