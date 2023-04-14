EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of April 17 – April 21.
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Inyo County
· State Route 127 Pavement Project – On State Route 127 in eastern Inyo County, crews are rehabilitating pavement by griding down the roadway and overlaying asphalt in two locations:
o From 7 miles north of the town of Shoshone to 7 miles south of Death Valley Junction
o From Death Valley Junction to the Nevada State Line
Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There is one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Dolomite Loop Road Utility Work – On State Route 136 near the eastern intersection with Dolomite Loop Road west of Keeler, utility crews will cross wires over the road on Wednesday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Bishop Raised Median Project – On U.S. Highway 395 (Main Street), crews are constructing raised medians and pedestrian safety islands at two locations in Bishop:
o Church Street
o Horace Albright Avenue
The inside northbound and southbound lanes at both locations are closed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the duration of the project. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Drivers may experience short delays.
Mono County
· Mono County Emergency Repair Work – On U.S. Highway 6 between Chalfant and the town of Benton, emergency repair work on the pavement and shoulders is ongoing Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There is one-way traffic control for the duration of the repairs and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Coleville Utility Work – On U.S. Highway 395 between Mill Canyon Road and Champagne Avenue, crews will replace a utility pole and cross wires over the road on Tuesday from 8:00 am to noon. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Cummings Valley Left-Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202 at the southern intersection with Cummings Valley Road near the city of Tehachapi, crews are constructing dikes and striping the roadway Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· W. Ward Avenue Closure – On State Route 178 W in the city of Ridgecrest, W. Ward Avenue will be closed at State Route 178 (North China Lake Boulevard) Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Inyo County
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Meadow Farms Utility Work – On U.S. Highway 395 between Pa-Ha Lane and Matlick Lane in Bishop, there will be utility work on the shoulders Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The State Route 127 Pavement Project received funding from both SB 1 and IIJA. Senate Bill 1 allocated $2,201,109, while the California Transportation Commission allocated an additional $20,118,000 in funding from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021.
SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Under IIJA, California will receive an estimated $41.9 billion over 5 years. IIJA provides significant funding to Caltrans to improve roadways, bridges, freight projects, public transportation, and safety, and to address climate change. For more information about IIJA, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/iija-by-the-numbers.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
