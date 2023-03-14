MOJAVE - The first annual East Kern Career Expo was held inside the Stuart O. Witt event center at the Mojave Air and Space Port on March 3rd; the event drew hundreds of people and was a complete success.
The event was organized by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools in order to help kids prepare for their future once they graduated from high school. Parents, teachers, students and others came out to expand their career opportunities and meet the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the Mojave Air and Space Port staff and Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner.
"This is the first of hopefully an annual event targeted at getting high school kids ready to face the world once the graduated" Supervisor Scrivner said.
Refreshments were provided as well as literature from different career fields such as the military, law enforcement, the medical field and of course; the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank Supervisor Scrivner, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the Mojave Air and Space Port, the different representatives from different career fields and of course; the community of Mojave for making this event a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.