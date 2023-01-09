Statement on Repeal of Funding for 87,000 New IRS Agents
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) released the following statement after the passage of the Republican-led House's first bill, H.R. 23, sponsored by Rep. Adrian Smith (NE-03):
 
“Government should work for you, not against you. As part of the House Republican Commitment to America, I promised we would vote to repeal the Democrats’ army of 87,000 IRS agents on our very first day in the majority.
 
“Promises made. Promises kept.”

