The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 13 calls for service.
2nd – Vandalism: less than $400, 12100 block of Roberts Avenue.
5th – Death: Other, 26900 block of Anderson Street, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 13300 block of Lamel Street in North Edwards and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 12200 block of Roberts Avenue.
13th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 12600 block of Esther Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 13000 block of Fox Street.
17th – Assist other Department, 27200 block of Boron Avenue Frontage Road and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 16900 block of Glendower, North Edwards.
21st – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 24300 block of Juniper and Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 27200 block of Boron Avenue Frontage Road.
24th – Vehicle Theft, 16700 block of Vista.
27th – Death: Suicide, 26500 block of Nudgent Street.
28th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 12000 block of Green Street.
