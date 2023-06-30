CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Parks Commission held their monthly meeting on the evening of June 20th inside the city council chambers at city hall. The meeting got underway just after 6pm
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge and roll call (2 members absent) was taken, the commissioners voted to adopt the agenda as presented.
Under Public Business from the Floor – none was given at this time.
Under Continued Business – a discussion only forum was heard concerning the following items: CB1; Skate Park, CB2; Splash Pad, CB3; Reed Cutter Boat and CB4; Balsitis Playground Equipment.
Under Staff Reports – the commissioners announced that the Calif. City Public Swimming Pool is open for the summer, Summer Camp has begun and staff is continuing to work on the upcoming 4th of July celebration/extravaganza.
Under Central Park Operations – the commissioners announced that summer programming at Central Park includes Adult Water Aerobics, a Walking Club, Line Dancing and Summer Camp for youth. The parks staff is also planning a weekly night and recruiting musicians for concerts in the park, We Got Next Sports is doing sign-ups for Flag Football and Cheer and is also working on raising money for Tackle Football gear; they are also offering Tutoring over the summer in partnership with high school students. A.Y.S.O. is also back and according to We Got Next Sports, the kids are looking forward to a good season.
The Arts Commission will be offering Paint N Snips on the third Saturday of every month and will hopefully be partnered with the Parks Department in order to bring a Drama Club for kids that are interested, they will also be offering Martial Arts classes beginning in July.
Under Special Projects – the commissioners announced that the Splash Pad, Skate Park and Lake Renovations are underway and the Walking Path is in its beginning stages.
Under Past Events – comments were heard as the Tortoise Days and how successful the event was this year and are looking forward to next year.
Under Upcoming Events – the commissioners discussed the Ongoing Farmer’s Market which is held every Saturday from 9am-1pm, the 4th of July celebration and extravaganza coming up, the Youth Summer Jam which is scheduled to take place on July 22nd, the Safe Haven Kids League Backpack Giveaway Fair which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 12th from 1-5pm the upcoming Harvest Festival and the Christmas Holiday Village.
Under Commission Agenda – nothing available at this time.
After the business was concluded, the meeting adjourned just after 7pm.
