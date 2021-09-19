During our research of Eastern Kern County, I came upon three more former settlements in the high desert. Many of you have never heard of these places and I wanted to share them with you before their history is gone forever. So, here’s a look at the three former settlements I found.
ROWEN – is a former settlement located on the railroad in the Tehachapi Mountains. The former settlement is located approximately 1.5 miles northwest of the mountain community of Keene and sits at an elevation of 2,395 feet above sea level according to the U.S. Geographic Names Information System; a post office operated in the community from 1906 to 1908.
GYPSITE – is a former settlement at the site of a mill located 3 miles southwest of Saltdale in the Fremont Valley area of the Mojave Desert; the settlement was located near Koehn Lake southwest of Ridgecrest and near the town of Garlock.
According to newspaper clipping dated 1912 and the Rand Museum website, in 1909, a man named Charles Koehn discovered a large deposit of gypsite which is a mixture of clay and gypsum in the bed of Koehn Lake; during 1910 or 1911, the California Crown Plaster and Gypsite Company leased the Koehn claims and built a mill at Kane Spring which was located just north of Gypsite. A post office operated from 1911 to 1912 then, in January of 1912, Koehn was involved in a shootout at Kane Spring where he constructed a rolling fort and held off 17 gunmen during a dispute with T.H. Rosenberger about mineral rights. During the summer of 1912, 12 men produced approximately 30 tons of plaster per day at the mill and in December of that year, after a court case concerning the gunfight, Koehn sold the springs to Thomas Thorkildsen who then sold the springs to Diamond Salt Company in Los Angeles. In 1913, a 3 mile narrow gauge railroad was built on the lakebed; the company also built houses, a depot and the post office which was never re-opened. The operation failed in 1915 and Koehn took over the mill; production was good until 1928 when Koehn was convicted of attempted murder of a San Bernardino judge and he lost control of the site. A man named George Abel took over production and remained there until his death in the early 1930’s; production continued at the mill until the 1950’s.
LELITER - also known as MUERTO is a former settlement located on the Southern Pacific Railroad approximately 4.5 miles north-northwest of Inyokern and sits at an elevation of 2,303 feet above sea level according to the U.S. Geographic Names Information System and California’s Geographic Names: A Gazetteer of Historic and Modern Names of the State. No one knows for sure what the town boasted or how it became to be however, it’s believed to be a former settlement for the railroad.
