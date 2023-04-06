CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning Directors held a public meeting on the morning of March 28th, the meeting was called to order just after 11am; it’s interesting to note that before the meeting was called to order, the city manager, city planner and others decided to reschedule the meeting for a later date after slight discussion on the project mentioned below.
City Manager Elmes - We can attempt to move through it; I think the best course would just be to reschedule and get this up in a few days. I haven't opened the hearing, so we can just reschedule then or do I need to open the hearing and then make a motion to the table to approve?
The city manager was informed by Mr. Paul Junkers, who is the city planner, that she needed to call the meeting to order, then motion to approve the rescheduling of the hearing before moving forward; the meeting was called to order at approximately 11:07am.
City Manager Elmes – So, today is March 28th and were holding a director hearing so, I’m going to go ahead and open the hearing up and call it to order and I am making the motion to go ahead and table this project until we can reconvene at a later date, Thank you.
The meeting was supposed to be for a staff recommendation to approve the Site Plan Review and the addendum to the IS-MND for the Attil Farms Project; this project would entail approximately 19.14 acres of land use located at 21001 Maverick Street. The applicant modified the original project description to include cannabis manufacturing and the building construction was changed from light-filtering to solid wall construction. The project site is in zone M-1 (light manufacturing) and carried a General Plan Land Use Designation of the same.
The business conducted at the facility would consist of cultivation, harvesting, drying and manufacturing of commercial cannabis and its related products and is not open to the public. No on-site storage and no cured/dried flowers will be stored in the building vaults, all cured/dried flowers and manufactured cannabis products will be shipped off-site for distribution.
After more discussion took place, there was a motion and a second to adjourn the meeting at approximately 11:19am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.