LANCASTER, CA - As concerns regarding the spreading of COVID19 (coronavirus) continue to
evolve; the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center has announced the postponement, or
cancellation of events exceeding 50 attendees through April 12, 2020. This includes the
immediate closing of Bingo and Turf Club operations. The event postponements / cancellations
are in compliance with the State of California, Los Angeles County, and local and state health
authority requirements and recommendations.
According to the Antelope Valley Fair CEO, Dan Jacobs, “Our Board of Directors and
leadership team will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support our staff and
guests, while doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19”.
A current list of postponed or cancelled events is posted at avfair.com. All future updated
Antelope Valley Fair & Event information will be posted to avfair.com.
