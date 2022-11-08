In a 55 minute meeting with City Manager Jim Hart last week the Mojave Desert News discovered a person with sincere interests in the success of California City,
Hart, who brings a wealth of experience to the position, was very low key, analytical, and on top of issues facing the city.
Not yet two months on the job he readily admits he is still learning about the city. But the one thing he has learned about the city thus far is the dedication of city staff.
“We have a great group of employees-they want to work-they want to learn,” Hart said.
Hart said his number one goals was to bring the staff together and have them be “inclusive” in the workings of city government. “I want to end the turnover of staff. We need to stabilize the city,” he said.
The City Manager also said he wants to focus on the positive noting that “negative” can hinder the city. “I’m focusing on the positive aspects of the city,” Hart said. “Everybody has to be open to change….all parties,” Hart added.
He also pointed out he was aware of past issues but noted the council and he were working well together on issues. “The audits have been done and now we can concentrate on capturing some of the money that is available to us,” Hart said.
When asked about the number one issue facing the city Hart did not take long to answer. “It’s our finances. “Staff, ClearGov, Inc. (budget consultant) and I are working on a budget to present to the council in the very near future,” he said.
He wants to hold at least one workshop on the budget with plans to present the fiscal document to the council on December 13th.
ClearGov is in the first of a three year contract to help the city develop budgets and get back on schedule to adopt by each July 1. Included in the city “budget book” will be city demographics. Additionally the budget platform will be built in the cloud which will allow staff participation in building the budget.
