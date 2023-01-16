DECEDENT’S NAME: Kevin John Ramirez
CASE #: C03394-22
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Rosamond, California
AGE: 37 years
TYPE OF CASE: Homicide
DATE OF INCIDENT: Unknown
TIME OF INCIDENT: Unknown
LOCATION: 3300 block of Sierra Highway, Rosamond
DATE OF DEATH: November 11, 2022 found
TIME OF DEATH: 0611 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
DETAILS: Kevin John Ramirez was shot by another and found deceased at the above-mentioned location. A postmortem examination was conducted, and the cause of death is gunshot wound of chest and the manner of death is homicide.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff's Office
PHONE: (661) 487-4553
