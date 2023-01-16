DECEDENT’S NAME: Kevin John Ramirez

CASE #: C03394-22

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Rosamond, California

AGE: 37 years

TYPE OF CASE: Homicide

DATE OF INCIDENT: Unknown

TIME OF INCIDENT: Unknown

LOCATION: 3300 block of Sierra Highway, Rosamond

DATE OF DEATH: November 11, 2022 found

TIME OF DEATH: 0611 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

DETAILS: Kevin John Ramirez was shot by another and found deceased at the above-mentioned location. A postmortem examination was conducted, and the cause of death is gunshot wound of chest and the manner of death is homicide. 

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff's Office

PHONE: (661) 487-4553

