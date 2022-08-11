MOJAVE — This month’s Plane Crazy Saturday event will honor members of public safety in the Salute to Emergency Services & First Responders.
August 20th, visitors are encouraged to drive in or fly in, for the special presentations to be held inside the MASP Board room. Air and Space port Fire Chief Damian Farrar will talk about how to use fire extinguishers in the cockpit during a flight, and how to extinguish aircraft fires on the ground.
In addition, Kern County Fire Aerial Operations will bring their UH-1H ‘Super Huey’ helicopter, a twin-engine utility helicopter often used for military operations.
CAL FIRE uses the Super Hueys for fast initial attacks on wildfires. The copters are able to quickly deliver a nine-person fire crew wherever needed as well as battle fires with water/foam drops.
