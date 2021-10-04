The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Sept. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 24-year old Albert Edward Rodriguez appeared on Sept. 1st for a Return on B/W: Failure to Appear for Arraignment and Fail to Comply w/Court Order on the charges of Drive w/out License (dismissed on Sept 24th), Failure to Dim, Within 500 feet of Approaching Vehicle, Accessory (pled No Contest on March 9th and was sentenced to 45 days in jail, fined $570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year), and Battery on Person (pled No Contest on March 9th and sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year); he appeared again on Sept. 10th, Sept. 16th and Sept 22nd for a Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Revocation Hearing and Set Revocation Hearing Date on the above charges as well as a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury – Force - Personal Use (pled No Contest on Sept. 24th) and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) (dismissed Sept. 24th); he is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26th and remains in custody at the Kern County Sheriff’s Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Bakersfield in lieu of No Bail.
40-year-old Rachael E. Shaw was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 1st on Suspicion of Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
According to court records, 37-year old Michael Hopkins appeared on Sept. 2nd and Sept. 27th for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years old or Younger 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child Oral Copulation w/Person under 14 Years Old/Etc, Sodomy w/Child under 14 Years old: Defendant 10 Years or Older and (USE > 2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc.: Victim under 14, his jury trial continues on Oct. 4th and Hopkins remains in custody in lieu of $350,000 bail.
According to court records, 21-year-old Aaron Barnnett appeared on Sept. 2nd and Sept. 23rd for a Hearing on Report PC – 1368 (mental competency hearing) on the charges of Burglary >1st Degree (NEW EFF 4/12) AND Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT. Barnett is scheduled to appear again on Oct. 14th for a Hearing on Report PC 1370 and Hearing on Involuntary Medication.
According to court records, 46-year-old Celicia Terah Allen appeared on Sept. 7th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive Under the Influence of Alcohol and DUI: Alcohol/0.08 Percent which was continued until Oct. 5th.
According to court records, 40-year-old Garrett Felter appeared on Sept. 7th for Sentencing on the charge of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger; Felter received a sentence of 1-year/4 months in Wasco State Prison, fined $370 and will most likely be on parole when released from prison.
According to court records, 30-year-old Devin Lopez appeared on Sept. 8th for Sentencing on the charge of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely – Force – Personal Use; Lopez received a sentence of 180 days in jail w/160 days credit, fined $370 and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years. Lopez has since been released from custody.
66-year-old Glenn Avola was arrested in Inyo County (Bishop CHP) on Sept. 11th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 37-year-old Larry Butch Broitzmann appeared on Sept. 13th for a Return (Proof of License) and Continued Arraignment on the charge of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specified VI; which was continued again until Nov. 1st.
According to court records, 46-year-old Calicia Allen appeared on Sept. 14th for continued Sentencing on the charges of Willful Cruelty to Child and Disorderly Conduct: Drunk (pled No Contest on June 26, 2020); a Conditional Dismissal Hearing and Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13th.
According to court records, 31-year-old Travion Dontrel Jones appeared on Sept. 14th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of 2 counts of DUI w/3 Prior 23153/23152/23103.5 Convictions, Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI which was continued again until Oct. 18th.
According to court records, 60-year-old Paul Alan VanGelder was scheduled to appear on Sept. 22nd for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked and No Safety Belt on Driver.
34-year-old Breanne Neely was arrested on Sept. 24th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
32-year-old Willie Payne was arrested on Sept. 25th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Receive an Access Card w/Intent to Defraud, Drive While License Suspended and Possession of Personal Identifying Information of Another Person w/Intent to Defraud.
39-year-old Alfonzo H. Ortega was arrested by Mojave CP on Sept. 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 35-year-old Isaac Joaquin Chavez appeared on Sept. 29th for a continued Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc. Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm, which was continued again until Oct. 28th.
