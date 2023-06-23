The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
18-year-old Tatitana Garcia was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 2nd on Suspicion of Transport/Sell Narcotic Controlled Substance.
36-year-old Edward Martinez was arrested on May 6 on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
34-year-old Josue Reyes was arrested on May 8th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
50-year-old Oscar Castillo was arrested on May 10th on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance and Under Influence of Controlled Substance w/Firearm.
41-year-old Richard Taylor was arrested In Los Angeles County (Compton Sheriff) on May 15th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
27-year-old Christopher Lewis was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 16th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
63-year-old Angel M. Warner was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 16th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
43-year-old Leonard Jones was arrested on May 17th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Drive w/out License; he was arrested again on May 18th on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice.
35-year-old Cheryl Clayton was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 19th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
31-year-old Cody Russell was arrested on May 20th on Suspicion of Robbery
24-year-old Quinton Bond was arrested on May 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Petty Theft, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owner's Consent, Hit and Run Resulted in Property Damage, Robbery, Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger, and Evading Peace Officer.
20-year-old Amir Culver was arrested on May 20th on suspicion of Cruelty to an Animal
48-year-old David Mayfield was arrested on May 19th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Person who purchases or receives Firearm knowing that they are restricted by restraining order or injunction.
36-year-old Jerrica C. Wilson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Newhall CHP) on May 18th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol
33-year-old Frank A. Montano was arrested on May 25th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence.
48-year old Leticia Ramos was arrested on May 26th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
64-year old John Brown was arrested in Los Angeles County (Newhall CHP) on May 25th on Suspicion of Speed Exceeding 15 MPH w/Commercial Vehicle.
58-year old William Dewey was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 29th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
22-year old Juan Lopez Mauricio was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 28th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Angello Mundaca Wolff was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 25th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
