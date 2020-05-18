CALIFORNIA CITY – The City of California City has reopened all Off Highway Vehicle riding and camping areas effective May 18, but Borax Bill Park will remain closed. According to a press release from OHV Manager Inge Elmes Borax Bill will reopen at the end of summer.
“Please continue to practice social distancing,” she wrote. “Our department would like thank you all in advance for keeping these mandates. Thank you for your continued support to our community and we look forward to seeing you all back!”
(0) comments
