MOJAVE — Unincorporated residents will have the opportunity to vote on Measure K: Kern County Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services, & Local Control Measure on the ballot this November.
If enacted, it would place a one-cent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County areas, and go towards high priority needs like maintaining public safety equipment and technology, recruiting new police and fire fighters, and addressing homelessness.
On Monday, Kern officials took time to educate the public on the ins and outs of the ballot measure. Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Deputy Fire Chief Zachary Wells were in attendance, answering questions and sharing their views on how the money could benefit Kern County.
Measure K would raise the sales tax from 7.25 to 8.25 percent — inline with surrounding cities like Ridgecrest and Bakersfield. The tax would collect about $54 million annually, and would require separate audits, oversight and public spending disclosures.
Alsop said the county’s tax growth is not enough to maintain the quality of life that residents deserve.
“We have to do something to take our future back into our own hands,” Alsop said. “We’re living within our means, and you see what that looks like. It hurts our unincorporated communities the most.”
Sheriff Youngblood shared details of dwindling numbers amongst deputies, which has left some communities with little to no immediate
“If someone in Rosamond or Boron calls 911 — Mojave is going to respond,” Youngblood said. “You can imagine if there is a really bad call at 2 a.m., it can wear on the morale of our younger deputies.”
Over the last several years the Kern County Sheriff’s Department has lost more officers than they’ve gained. The department currently offers about two-thousand dollars as a signing bonus to get new recruits to live in the areas they serve. With Measure K, Youngblood says they would expand that program.
“This money will be used to incentivize people, to want to stay here. The national narrative is all cops are bad, we’ve been at the low end of the economic chain. People are leaving early, people are quitting and leaving the state. We’ve lost so many deputies because they no longer want to raise their families here.”
Fire departments across the county are in dire need of renovations and additional funding for new training.
Wells said aging infrastructure has led to over 100 million dollars in backlogs that need improvements.
“You want to make sure your fire department has the best equipment and technology, because you never know how bad a call might be,” Wells said. “Right now, Station 14’s engine has over 300,000 miles on it. Calls are increasing about 10 percent year after year, we also need investments in training to keep up with the Mojave Space Port, which is considered a high-risk scene.”
The district attorney said these burdens on the police and fire departments lead to a backlog in cases for the office.
“Crime is going up, law enforcement is down and case loads have tripled,” Zimmer said. “The best way to prevent crimes is to have deputies patrolling the streets and being visible. We’re doing the best we can, but we don’t have enough people.”
According to officials, about 44 million has been cut from the Kern County budget in the last five years. Zervis said they are looking for ways to diversify the economy, including attracting new businesses and developing the county’s space sector. But, these are long term solutions, and the county is looking for more immediate action.
Unincorporated communities also lack necessary resources like grocery stores and health care clinics, so many do their shopping in larger cities. Alsop says the larger cities are already paying a higher sales tax, so residents of unincorporated communities are paying the fees without receiving any benefit.
“This tax would give those communities the same resources as the cities,” Zervis said. “Already, 95 percent of Californians live in a jurisdiction that has recently raised the sales tax. Kern County has been the exception.”
Kern county officials will be making future appearances about Measure K.
