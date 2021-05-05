The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
35-year old Elania M. Beard of North Edwards was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 31st on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 27-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on April 1st and April 29th for a continued Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury – Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child; she was Held to Answer and is set to appear for another arraignment on May 10th in Bakersfield.
According to court records, 50-year old Jonathan Perkins appeared on April 1st for a Fail to Appear for Arraignment on the charge of Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm; a Hearing on Report – PC 1368 (mental competency hearing) was heard on April 20th for the above charge as well as Petty Theft, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Trespass: Obstruct/Etc Business Operations/Etc, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 2 counts of (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISSD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Posses Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Trespass: Railroad Property which was continued until May 11th.
According to court records, 46-year old Celicia Allen appeared on April 5th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08; a Pre-Trial Conference is scheduled for May 17th.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on April 6th for a Hearing on Report – PC – 1368 (mental competence hearing) on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize.
According to court records, 40-year old Rocky Daggy, 50-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared on April 6th for Sentencing on the charge of Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury, Daggy received a sentence of 1 year in jail w/689 days credit, and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years; Floyd received a sentence of 1 year in jail w/676 days credit and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years; Fourdyce received a sentence of 2 years in jail w/285 days credit, fined $1,040 and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years. Fourdyce also appeared for Sentencing on Violation of Mandatory Supervision (sentenced to 1 year, 150 days in jail, fined $300), Violation of Post Release Supervision (sentenced to 180 days in jail w/240 credit) and he pled No Contest to the charges of Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) and Possess Controlled Substance for Sale; he appeared on April 29th for Sentencing and received a total sentence of 6 years and 150 days in jail w/1,643 days credit, fined a total of $1,585. Fourdyce will most likely be on parole when released from custody.
According to court records, 40-year old David Dewayne Terrill was scheduled to appear on April 6th for a continued Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possess Ammunition Person Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, 2 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Evading Peace Officer, Operate Motorcycle w/out Helmet, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12), Possess/Use of Tear Gas, Willful Cruelty to Child, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT and Using Personal Identifying Information of Another.
According to court records, 37-year old Larry Dutch Broitzmann Jr. was scheduled to appear on April 7th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charge of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI.
According to court records, 31-year old Savannah Charlotte Arrieta was scheduled to appear on April 8th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Drive w/out License, Maximum Speed 65 MPH as Posted and No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court).
36-year old Oscar Chunming of North Edwards was arrested on April 9th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
According to court records 34-year old Shane Earl Holland was scheduled to appear on April 20th on the charges of 2 counts of Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment on Violation of Probation; he was scheduled to appear again on April 21st on the charges of 2 counts of Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment and again on April 22nd for a FTA: Arraignment on the charges of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked and Improper Attachment of Vehicle License Plates. A Pre-Trial Conference was scheduled for April 29th.
According to court records, 34-year old Sean Torres appeared on April 20th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Grand Theft: Property and Vandalism: $400 or More which was continued until May 13th.
25-year old Bryan Cruz was arrested on April 20th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Intoxicated in Public, Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer and Burglary.
According to court records, 31-year old Travion Dontrel Jones appeared on April 26th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 2 counts of DUI w/3 Prior Convictions, Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI which was continued again until May 17th. Jones remains free on $45,000 bail.
According to court records, 47-year old Kuldeep Singh of Fresno appeared on April 28th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury (Preliminary Hearing set for June 23rd, Vehicular Manslaughter: Non-Alcohol/Non-Gross Neg. – Unlawful Act and Stop Sign: Failure to Stop at Limit Line/Crosswalk or Entrance (dismissed).
36-year old Miranda McConnell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on April 28th on Suspicion of Unlawful Use of Willfully Obtained Personal Identifying Information.
According to court records, 35-year old Isaac Chavez appeared on April 30th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges to Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barrel Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm, which was continued again until June 14th. Chavez remains free on $75,000 bail.
