The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
32-year-old William Major was arrested on June 5th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
26-year-old Maryara Walker was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on June 9th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
41-year-old Priscilla Yancy was arrested on June 9th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
33-year old Ebony Carter was arrested on June 11th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Battery on Person, Grand Theft, Petty Theft, Drive w/out License, Restricted View, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Shoplifting, Robbery and Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury; she was arrested again on June 12th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, Drive while License Restricted for Drunk Driving, Red Light; Failing to Stop for, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
25-year-old Jonathan Hernandez was arrested on June 15th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance; he was arrested again on June 25th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
37-year-old Shalanda Anderson was arrested on June 16th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
55-year-old Benjamin McCleary was arrested on June 16th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence and Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm; he was arrested again on June 17th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol and Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
31-year-old Brandon Feil was arrested on June 19th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Addict in Possession of Firearm.
47-year-old Mike Guillen was arrested on June 28th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
35-year-old Bill Holman was arrested on June 29th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Threats of Violence, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Possession of Ammunition, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle and Convicted Felon carrying Concealed Firearm.
