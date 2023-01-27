On Friday 20 ,2023 Parks and Rec held a meeting for CB1 update for reef removal. As our town knows, our city lake needs a lot of work toward getting it to look great again. So, there is work on getting equipment to start moving all the reefs to help the water start circulating. This has been approved to check this equipment out and have our city workers to be trained on using this equipment. The city is also looking forward to trying to get more grants to help repair the lakes. Update for project CB2 is working on getting the soccer field back in order but needs additional funds. There will be new playground equipment and a basketball court. But the city hopes to get some grant to get our city back on track.
California City Parks and Rec Commission meeting
Tags
Kayla9716
