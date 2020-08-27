The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
48-year old Richard Bryan Firth was arrested on July 7th on Suspicion of Residential Robbery: 1st Degree, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
56-year old Kelly J. Gardner was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 3rd on Suspicion of Drive While Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
38-year old Anaya Y. Barton was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 4th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, Drive While License Suspended and Driving Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
26-year old Daysiaha Wade was arrested in Los Angeles County (Downey Police) on July 10th on Suspicion of Battery.
60-year old David K. Behrens was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
35-year old Alberto Lizarraga was arrested on July 22nd on Unspecified Charges.
35-year old Amanda Riley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 22nd on Suspicion of Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Etc.
34-year old Michael Shinsky was arrested on July 25th on Suspicion of Murder.
36-year old Latrice Jackson was arrested on July 27th on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Remove/Destroy/Damage Wireless Communication Device to Prevent Summoning Assistance or Law Enforcement.
22-year old Hailey M. Rangel was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 22nd on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
55-year old Douglas Lynn Murphy was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 29th on Suspicion of Grand Theft.
28-year old Darius Travon Canada was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 30th on Suspicion of Dissuading a Witness from Reporting a Crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.