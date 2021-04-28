RIDGECREST — Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, one of East Kern County’s largest hospitals has endured through the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit some struggles and some success in managing how it handled the virus.
But Jim Suver, Ridgecrest Regional’s president and CEO, said he’s been proud of what his staff and hospital have achieved during the pandemic.
“These COVID surges happened right on the aftermath of recovery from the 2019 earthquake,” Suver said. “Many of us have just had continuing high stress, but I’m very pleased with what we’ve done.”
That includes taking care of the number of patients who contracted COVID-19 and were required to be hospitalized.
“We had double the amount of patients, with half of them having COVID,” Suver said. “I think our medical and nursing staff and support staff have found a way to take care of patients.”
He also credited his emergency room and urgent care with handling drive-thru testing set up in the initial months following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 2020 order to stay at home, and for utilizing social media to update the community.
“One of the things during the pandemic was that we still had disbelief, with people not practicing safe behavior,” Suver said.
He noted at a time when the region was seeing a 37% positivity rate, outreach remained important, including a joint partnership with Kern County to provide testing for 3,000 people.
The same approach continues, Suver said, with vaccine clinics as the supply line allows.
The Federal Drug Administration authorized three vaccines for emergency use to help inoculate people against a virus that has claimed more than 61,000 lives in California alone.
Like many hospitals and clinics, Suver said RRH has signed on to scheduling its vaccinations through the state’s MyTurn system.
During the height of the pandemic, Suver said RRH had to go into “surge mode,” or expanding its normal hospital bed capacity. In normal times, Suver said normal patient bed count would range between 17 and 20 patients. During a surge in the pandemic, that patient count would go up to 35 patients.
“We were using some of the surge programs we had as well as some program aid from the state of California,” Suver said. “All of our nursing staff just did a yeoman’s job.”
He called it a stressful situation as every COVID-19 patient was required to be in isolation, and a nurse had to fully gown up and go through proper protection protocols.
“It takes time and is stressful and our staff did wonderfully,” Suver said. In addition, contracts with some doctors trained to handle COVID patients helped monitor the intensive care patients remotely in conjunction with RRH’s own doctors.
During the pandemic, Suver said RRH saw a huge drop in its normal outpatient services. Some services had to temporally suspended under state mandate, such as elective surgeries.
“But the other, bigger driver is that people got scared of coming to the hospital and that is a double edge sword,” Suver said. “It means people aren’t taking care of chronic conditions, meaning they will be sicker when they come to a hospital.”
The lower volume also “devastated our financials, like many hospitals, because we have not had the volume, yet still have to provide all our services.”
Suver noted that RRH maintained its employee base through the pandemic despite the financial strain. RRH is Ridgecrest’s second-largest employer after Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake. Suver said the hospital instead assigned employees to other areas.
“We probably have another year before our volume returns get back toward where they were,” Suver said.
Despite a drop in physical visits, Suver said the hospital saw a huge increase in its telehealth services during the third and fourth surges of the pandemic.
“In spring of 2020, we equipped all our doctors with capability to do telehealth,” Suver said. “It was a safeguard because there was at least some care —it’s not as good sometimes as an office visit but it’s certainly better than no care.”
He noted the technology was easy to use and supported by bandwidth from the Digital 395 fiber network, a massive broadband project built between 2013 and 2015 as an American Recovery Act project.
Some other challenges included personal protective equipment supply issues such as masks.
“There were some periods where we only had enough masks for a few days,” Suver said. “Fortunately things kicked in and we were always able to survive, but we have certainly poised that those who were high risk for COVID were moved to other areas or decided to stay off.”
He said that treating COVID patients has been an evolving process.
“The reality of when you’re talking about the emergency room, you have people that you need to take care of and whether or not they are wearing a mask, you still have to take care of them if they had a heart attack or stroke or erupted appendix,” Suver said. “I think it’s balancing COVID safety with the fact we still have to provide care.”
He noted hospital staff tackled the situation by attending every pandemic briefing and making changes on a sometimes daily basis.
Suver said Bella Sera, RRH’s skilled nursing facility, remained the only one in Kern County without a positive COVID-19 patient.
“We did that by severely significantly limiting visitations … we locked down,” Suver said. “We did visitations through iPhone or FaceTime and later on set up in our courtyard with separation. We were able to prioritize vaccinations for residents and staff.”
Ambulance coverage of Cal City
During the pandemic, ambulance calls remained balanced, enough that RRH-owned Liberty Ambulance provided support to Hall Ambulance to cover gaps in California City’s coverage in July 2020. Two ambulances were staged at the Hall Ambulance site in Cal City to shore up staffing needs while Hall’s paramedics were assigned to other locations due to the strain on the county’s emergency medical service system.
“We were happy to help out Hall Ambulance so they could re-direct their ambulances to Bakersfield, which was in a crisis,” Suver said. “It was at one time taking up to four hours to clean an ambulance after transportation. It got better with technology, but because Bakersfield hospitals were having to transport patients up to Sacramento sometimes, they had a lot of ambulances on the road.
Hall Ambulance, based in Bakersfield, covers the majority of Kern County, while Liberty operates in Ridgecrest, Inyokern and the Kern River Valley. A third company, Delano Ambulance Services, supports the Delano community in the Central Valley.
Suver said that Liberty will continue to provide support until Kern County finalizes a request for proposals regarding ambulance service for the Cal City area. He noted either Hall or another ambulance company could bid on it, but Liberty Ambulance would not.
“We will continue to provide support down there until a successor starts,” Suver said. “Cal City has been very good to us, and the responses I’ve received is that they’ve been very pleased by that support.”
Post-COVID precautions
As California sees a decrease in COVID-19 case rates due to stringent public health guidelines and an increase in vaccinations, a slow re-opening has taken effect. Most counties have moved from the most restrictive tier of Newsome’s “Blueprint to a Safer Economy” roadmap, lifted bans on large or indoor gatherings with the appropriate measures (such as showing a negative test or proof of full vaccination) and proposed a June 15 full re-opening.
But Suver noted certain precautions have to continue to stave off another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One word: Michigan,” Suver said. “Michigan had this licked and now it’s in a crisis.”
Michigan has seen a new outbreak — driven largely by a British variant of the SARS-COV2 virus — in recent weeks, with thousands of new cases, related deaths and hospitalizations. More people in the their 30s and 40s are being admitted to Michigan hospitals than seen during the fall, according to the New York Times and the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.
Suver said he would “feel a lot more comfortable there were more vaccinations out there.”
Use of the Johnson&Johnson vaccination — which requires only one shot — was suspended while the FDA investigated concerns linked to rare blood clotting cases. This lowered the overall supply of vaccinations across the country until health experts ruled the benefits outweighed the risks on April 23.
He said one example included a large Spring Break turnout in Florida, creating several “superspreader” events in the process.
“We’re at risk because some college kid decides to go to Florida and comes back home to visit mom and dad, and spreads to them and from them to us,” Suver said. “More vaccinations would make me feel better. I’m cautiously optimistic, but we don’t want to see our businesses and schools shut down again.”
He said even though vaccinations are proven to be 95 to 95% effective, people should still be cautious until the virus has been driven down. Even then, health officials should still prepare for variants that have started to spread.
Suver also agreed with a recent Pfizer study stating people who received the initial two doses may need a third booster shot in a year. Another concern would be anti-vaccine people.
“We just have to be careful, especially with large events with 300 or 400 people,” Suver said, adding some COVID-era precautions would help. “Even if masks are only 50% effective, it’s still 50% better than nothing.”
Otherwise, he noted, there is the concern of returning to high hospitalization rates during the worst surges.
“It was scary when we had that many patients in the hospital,” he said. “There are a finite number of staff and finite number of resources.”
Another concern would be the economic ripple effects throughout society when schools and businesses close down. RRH had to open a day care for the children of its staff after the local school district closed.
Monitoring the situation
“I think one of the things that came out of the COVID crisis is that for the last three decades, California has limited hospital beds that weren’t being used,” Suver said. “They eliminated a lot of our capacity.” In addition, health supply stockpiles were reduced, also complicating matters.
Suver said he sees RRH as part of a new strategy over the next five years “where we have to have beds in California.”
California faced a major overload in its hospital system as some neared or exceeded both regular and intensive care bed capacity. ICU beds require specific staffing measures to take care of patients that was taxed during the pandemic.
“Even if we’re not using the beds this year or next year, when we do have another pandemic — and I think there will be other ones — we need to have beds, have to invest in staffing and make sure there is supplies,” Suver said. He noted the 2019 earthquakes and the pandemic have provided disaster planning guidelines “that will stay with us.”
Suver also said RRH over the next five years will re-adjust to elements other than COVID, such as combating child obesity, maintaining a solid ER program and advocating for pre-emptive healthcare, such as healthy living. Healthy life style has been a program RRH has advocated over much of the past decade.
Another element: ensuring lessons learned during the pandemic aren’t lost and continue to communicate them via traditional and social media platforms.
“In some ways I think COVID is proof that some of lessons we learned in the early 1900s with Typhoid was lost, the lessons from the Spanish influenza were lost,” Suver said. “We need to make sure that we don’t lose that and so I think that we need to encourage better funding in public health.”
He noted the reduction of the national and state stockpiles led to a discovery of poorly-maintained or ruined equipment.
“It led to the signing of some very expensive contracts and the federal government had to have carmakers make ventilators,” Suver said. “Analyzes go back to reasons why you have a stockpile and it is an expense we should have to bear.”
Suver said another lesson learned was the impact to the supply line for certain elements, such as the chemical needed for a COVID-19 test. Single-sourcing, he added, should no longer be looked as an option.
“We have to look realistically at needing four places in the world that can what we need,” Suver said. “We cannot single source stuff anymore because that added to this mess in the pandemic.”
He credited the success of some hospitals to contract tracing, or tracking the trail of potential COVID-19-positive people from one person to the next.
“If you’re not contact tracing, then the virus is just ‘whoosh,’” Suver said.
Addressing long-term mental health needs
Suver said mental wealth will need to be a long-term priority for hospitals and healthcare facilities.
“We’ve created a mental health crisis that will take years to undo,” Suver said. “We’ve had students who have been out of school for a long time, senior citizens that were cooped up in their homes and not able to go to lunch with their friends or go to church, millennials that were cut off from their social activities, people who couldn’t go to the gym anymore.”
The isolation, he said, “has created huge mental health issues” that has yet to charted.
“I think the thing that hasn’t been yet written is how do we get out of this,” Suver said. “It would be just overwhelming about what you have to do when you have to lock down or when people are so fearful because there is so much misinformation out there.”
He noted some seniors have stopped picking up their mail because they were fearful they could contract COVID, noting that health experts long ago concluded it spread mainly droplets and close human contact.
“In the next five years, we have to talk about this mental health issue,” Suver said. “We are going to have to encourage them to start coming back to the doctor’s office because it’s safe and because we have to get people vaccinated.”
