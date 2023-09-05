On 09/03/2023 at approximately 1100 hours. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 20000 block of 83rd St. Officers arrived on the scene to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The suspect was located on scene and arrested. The firearm was located and recovered. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The suspect was booked in Kern County jail for attempted murder and weapon charges
Shooting in Cal City Sept 3 2023- Information Advisory
