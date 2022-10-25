On October 25, 2022, at approximately 01:25 a.m. Kern County Sheriff’s Office East Area deputies were dispatched to burglary alarms at three deferent businesses in Rosamond CA. Deputies responding from Mojave Ca. arrived and found a suspect forced entry to “Foster Freeze”, “Sister Sister Coffee” and “J’s Hideaway”. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Deputies later located suspect, Brandon Pleitezortega, a Hispanic male (age 25) of Palmdale CA., hiding in a nearby field. Pleitezortega had possession of items that were stolen from inside of the three businesses. Pleitezortega was arrested for all three burglaries and booked into the Kern County Jail. There are no other suspects.
