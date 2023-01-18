N. EDWARDS – The Muroc Joint Unified School District held their monthly meeting on Dec. 14th beginning at 5pm at the Richard B. Lunch Educational Center in North Edwards. The following are highlights from the meeting.
President Matt Carter called the meeting to order then after roll call and the Flag Salute, President Carter administered the Oath of Office to Mr. Broc Job as a new board member.
Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve the agenda as presented. There was no discussion, and the motion was approved.
Under Public Comment – no public comments were made at this time.
Under Board Recognition - the board and the school district recognized Pastor Sherman Burkhead Jr. for his 12 years of serving on the Board of Trustees; a short break was taken for refreshments from 5:15 to 5:30pm.
Under Annual Board Organization – Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded that Matt Carter be elected President of the Governing Board for the 2023 calendar year; Matt Carter motioned and Broc Job seconded to elect Teresa Davies as Clerk of the Governing Board for the 2023 calendar year; Broc Job motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to appoint MJUSD Superintendent Kevin Cordes as Secretary of the Governing Board for the 2023 calendar year; Broc Job motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to select Evelyn Mizell as the Boards representative and Broc Job as Alternate to the Kern County Committee on School District Organization for 2023; President Matt Carter proposed to change the day of the month for the board meetings from the second Wednesday to the second Monday of each month beginning at 5pm, the topic was tabled until the Jan. 9th meeting. The above motions were approved.
Under Reports – reports were given for the Muroc Education Association, the Principals, Assistant Superintendent and Board of Trustees; no reports were given for the Calif. School Employees Association or any construction updates around the district.
Under Consent Agenda – Broc Job motioned and President Matt Carter seconded to approve/adopt and/or ratify the following; Adoption of Minutes for Nov. 7, 2022, Deposit Transactions and Accounts Payable Reports for Nov. 2022, Student Body Account Reports for Branch Elementary and Boron Jr. Sr. High Schools for Oct. 2022, Agreement with Tamara Lucia for Professional Services and Ning Gan for Immigration Legal Services and Personnel Actions as far as Classified Employees, Resolutions 12-22-01 thru 12-22-04 (Increase of Classified Services, Addition of Position of Classified Services and Decrease of Classified Services), District Volunteers, Certificated Volunteers, Classified Assignments and Resignations, Classified Substitute, Resolution 12-22-05: Mark Gallegher, English, Certificated Appointments and Certificated Stipends. The above actions/motions were approved.
Under Action Agenda - President Matt Carter motioned and Broc Job to approve the Classified Leave of Absence, Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded to adopt Resolution 12-22-06, which is the Impoundment of Local Tax Revenues to anticipate pending Claims and/or Litigation, Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve the district certification of the 22022/2023 First Period Interim Report., Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve the new High School Course, AP World History: Modern., Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve the updates to the District Comprehensive School Safety Plan. Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded to adopt resolution number 12-22-03, which is Classified Golden Handshake, Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve the Tentative Agreement between the district and the CSEA.
Under Closed Session – the board discussed public employee discipline/dismissal/release/ employment, to confer with labor negotiator regarding negotiations with both bargaining units and unrepresented employee groups, to confer with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation and to discuss any complaints; the board returned to Open Session at 8:28pm with no action to report.
President Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to adjourn the meeting at 8:29pm.
