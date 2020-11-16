Friends,
With the final quarter of 2020 well underway, I want to make sure you’re aware that enrollment for Medicare is officially open. The deadline for Medicare open enrollment is December 7, 2020. Be sure that those in your life who receive Medicare benefits – whether that’s you, a family member, or your friends – have had the opportunity to review their benefits and make changes before the deadline passes. This enrollment period covers those who are eligible and looking to join Medicare for the first time as well as those wanting to make changes for 2021.
During this time you can preview coverage options from traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage health plans and Medicare prescription drug plans to decide what best fits your needs in 2021. Costs and benefits under these plans can change from year to year, so I encourage you to review coverage choices and select a plan that best fits your personal needs.
To register for open enrollment or change your plan, visit Medicare.gov or call Medicare directly at 1-800-MEDICARE.
Additionally, there are great free resources to help you better understand Medicare. If you need additional guidance, I encourage you to contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) or the Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP). You can reach them at the following numbers.
SHIP:
https://www.shiptacenter.org
877-839-2675
HICAP:
https://cahealthadvocates.org/hicap/
1-800-434-0222
For more resources, visit Medicare’s helpful contact list for California residents.
And as always, should you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at 661-327-3611 for assistance.
