BORON - After 2 long years of not having outdoor special community events due to COVID-19; Boron held the first of what hopes to be many more; a Spring Carnival was held in the quad area of Boron Jr. Sr. High School on Saturday, April 9th beginning at 8 a.m. Jerry Gallegos and Mayor Dale came up with the idea for an Easter event then they approached Beth Davis who was preparing the breakfast; they told her "Why don't you run with it, get the classes involved and make a full day of it, Beth and Miss J came up with the Spring Carnival idea and brought Coach Travis along for the ride which he really enjoyed. Beth and Miss J came up with the idea of getting each class involved so they could raise money for different class events.
The event started off with a pancake breakfast that was served by a some Boron Jr. Sr. High School students while their student advisor Beth Davis was busy in the kitchen cooking up the meal. Coach Travis came into the kitchen a couple of times and helped Ms. Davis then set up in the multipurpose room for photos with the Easter Bunny for anyone wanting a photo; the breakfast lasted until 10 a.m.
After breakfast, the Easter Bunny along with his helpers went into the quad area of the school campus where there were several game booths set up for everyone to enjoy. The weather was absolutely perfect for outdoor fun; Kona Ice and Inferno Tacos out of Lancaster were also in the quad area serving up some delicious tacos and snow cones; bottled water was also provided for everyone. The game booths consisted of face-painting, a dunk tank, a bottle ring toss, table tennis toss, chalk art, a can toss, a baseball toss, clown bowling and a bean bag toss; inside the multipurpose room, there were tables set up for a coloring station as well as cookie decorating; tickets for each booth were purchased for $1 a piece.
A jail was also set up in the quad area and folks who came to the event were able to purchase "tickets" in order to put someone in jail; the Easter Bunny was caught "stealing eggs" from the box for the Easter Egg Hunt and was sent to jail; he was released later. A potato sack race was also held in the quad area where kids (and adults) gave into it and had a great time. A carrot hiding scavenger hunt also took place during the day where attendees were to seek out 12 carrots and collect a prize when they found all 12 carrots.
The highlight of the event was when the Easter Egg Hunt took place on the quad. Children of all ages were grouped for hunts at different times of the day and boy, did they hunt. The kids really had a great time being outdoors, seeing the Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunting and just having a really good time and so did we.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank the following for making this event possible and hopes to continue on a yearly basis; Beth Davis, Miss J and Coach Travis for being student advisors, Mayor Dale and Jerry Gallegos for sponsoring the event, Kona Ice and Inferno Tacos out of Lancaster for the food trucks, Boron Jr. Sr. High School for use of the school for the event, the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes at Boron High for manning the many booths, the Easter Bunny for coming out to Boron and to the community of Boron; we thank you all for making this a memorable Easter for all who attended. We hope to see all of you again next year; in the meantime - HAPPY EASTER FROM BORON.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.