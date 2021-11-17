The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s November 16, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Items No. 1 AM session:
- The Board proclaimed December 2021 as the 34th Annual Holiday Cottage Month in Kern County.
- The Holiday Cottage is put on by the Kern County Department of Human Services to provide Christmas gifts to local foster children.
- If you would like to donate, please visit Kern Partnership for Children and Families’ website here: www.kernpartnership.com
- Item No. 3 AM session:
- Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan updated the Board on Kern County’s current standing regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 vaccination distribution among residents, and local COVID-19 case numbers and projections.
- Eligible residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Kern County Fairgrounds short-term clinic Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a walk-up clinic, and the Pfizer vaccine is being administered.
- Eligible residents are encouraged to make an appointment at www.MyTurn.ca.gov.
- Watch the entire presentation here: https://youtu.be/NdWP6DFLplI
- Item No. 4 AM session:
- The Board accepted funding from the California Department of Social Services to be allocated to Aging and Adult Services for the implementation of the Home Safe Program through June of 2024.
- This program provides housing-related support to Adult Protective Services clients who are homeless or are at imminent risk of homelessness due to abuse, neglect, self-neglect, or exploitation, supporting their housing stability and homeless assistance and prevention.
- Item No. 18 AM session:
- The Board approved a $6.43 million dollar contract with the City of McFarland for the provision of fire protection duties and enforcement of State Fire Marshal regulations from the Kern County Fire Department.
- Item No. 24 AM session:
- The Board approved the extension of COVID-19 testing services with the California Farmworker Foundation through December 31, 2021.
- Item No. 16 PM session:
- The Board authorized Kern County’s application to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant, including the Board’s letter of support to build wells, pumps, and project components for Willow Springs Water Bank in Rosamond.
- The expected award announcement is scheduled for August 2022.
- Item No. 20 PM session:
- Item No. 24 PM session:
- The Board allocated American Rescue Plan Act funding for the implementation of a multi-departmental strategic action plan to reduce homelessness in our community.
- Today, the Board approved nearly $2.4 million in ARPA funds to support a proposed additional nine positions across multiple County departments, Public Safety and Behavioral Health Co-Response Teams, and Mobile Evaluation Team (MET) expansion to build on the County’s existing efforts to reduce homelessness by increasing engagement, support, and services to those who are experiencing homelessness.
- Item No. 28 PM session:
- The Board approved a three-year agreement with unrepresented Bargaining Units M (management), D (mid-management), and X (confidential), to provide increased wages, hours, and conditions of employment for competitive compensation for these County employees through June of 2024.
- Item No. 29 – 31 PM session:
- The Board approved a three-year agreement with the Kern County Sheriff’s Command Associations to provide increased wages, hours, and conditions of employment, reaching an agreement for competitive compensation for this bargaining unit of law enforcement officers through June of 2024.
- Item No 34 PM session:
- The Board voted to adopt draft plan A3 at today’s redistricting public hearing.
- View the finalized map here: https://www.kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistricting-menu
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for December 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
